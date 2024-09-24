Lazzat to chase Golden Eagle riches in Australia
Star sprinter Lazzat will sidestep the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp in favour of a trip to Australia next month.
Unraced as a juvenile, Jerome Reynier’s three-year-old has won each of his six starts this season, most recently graduating to Group One level with a brilliant victory in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.
The Territories gelding has an obvious option on home soil in the form of the Foret, but he will forego an appearance on Arc weekend to begin his quarantine period in readiness for a tilt at the Golden Eagle, worth 10 million Australian dollars, on November 2 at Rosehill.
“He’s going for the Golden Eagle in Sydney, so he’s not going to run in the Foret,” Reynier confirmed.
“Tomorrow (Wednesday) morning he’s going to Newmarket to start his quarantine, he stays in quarantine before taking a flight to Sydney on October 13, he will be there on the 15th, he will be released from quarantine on the 29th and will be racing on November 2.
“It’s quite exciting. It will be a change of environment and he needs to adapt to so many variables, but if he arrives safe and happy there, I think he will have a good chance.
“He’s one of the best sprinters in Europe and is unbeaten in six starts, so it’s a very exciting prospect and an exciting challenge.”
