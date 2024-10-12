Lead Artist brushes aside Liberty Lane for Newmarket win

Lead Artist continued his progression with a smooth victory in the Space Blues Darley Stakes at Newmarket.

The only three-year-old in the field, following the morning withdrawal of fellow Juddmonte-owned Skellet, he held off the Cambridgeshire winner Liberty Lane inside the final furlong.

A winner from King’s Gambit at Goodwood in the summer, his last performance was meritorious enough when second to multiple Group One winner Kinross at Doncaster.

Kieran Shoemark was content to sit off the pace as Al Mubhir and Liberty Lane set the fractions and when Al Mubhir dropped away to leave Liberty Lane in front, Lead Artist moved menacingly up to challenge.

He went a length up but briefly looked like he may have to really battle as Liberty Lane threatened to make a fight of it.

However, on meeting the rising ground, the 3-1 chance pulled a length and a half clear to give John and Thady Gosden something to look forward to next year.

Peace Man, a stablemate of the winner and having his first run for over a year, was back in third.

John Gosden said: “He’s done everything right and he came second to a very good horse who is a multiple Group One winner (Kinross) at Doncaster last time.

“He’s done it well and beaten the Cambridgeshire winner, it was a solid race and the ground was slightly on the testing side, but it was good and for this time of year we’re lucky to have it.

“I’m delighted for the winner – and the other horse of ours, Peace Man, has been off for a year and has come back and finished third, so that was good.

“I think the door is open now to probably go a mile and a quarter with him next year. He has been slow to come to himself but he has improved dramatically both physically and mentally and I think next year will be an exciting time for him.

“He’s in the Bahrain Trophy and that could be a place we run before coming back next year.”

Barry Mahon, racing manager for the owners, added: “He’s always been a nice colt that we felt could be high class.

“We bumped into Kinross last time, which was no mean feat, and he proved he is still a good horse when he was second at Longchamp in the Foret.

“I think he will continue to progress, a mile and a quarter will be within his compass and some better ground will be a bit more favourable. It gives us plenty of options.”