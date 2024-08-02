Lead Artist shines under Shoemark at Goodwood

Lead Artist made all under Kieran Shoemark to win the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood.

The lightly-raced Dubawi colt jumped out of stall one and hugged the far rail as they set a sharp early pace in the Group Three contest.

French Guineas runner-up Dancing Gemini and Native American raced prominently in behind, but the smooth-travelling King’s Gamble looked the main danger once he found racing room down the outside.

King’s Gamble gave chase inside the final furlong, but the John and Thady Gosden-trained Lead Artist – who was so impressive at York’s Dante meeting – had built up enough of a lead to come home three-quarters of a length clear at 9-2.

“He’s always been talented and I think the ground was a little bit too soft for him at Newmarket last time. He possibly needed the run too,” said Shoemark, who was recording the 500th success of his career.

“He has come on for that run and the quick ground today has certainly suited.

“When he won at York, I thought that he was quite special, so it’s nice to see him get his Group-race success today

“He’s still very unexposed – he’s a lightly raced three-year-old – so the future is bright.”

Of his landmark, Shoemark added: “I’ve had a bit of a stop-start career so I wouldn’t be gloating about it but it’s a nice milestone to reach. Juddmonte are one of the most important owner/breeders in the industry and they have a lot of horses in with John and Thady so it’s important to ride them winners.”

John Gosden was pleased to see the youngster put a disappointing run at Newmarket behind him and is now eyeing a return to Goodwood for the Group Two Celebration Mile on August 24.

“When you’re drawn (in stall) one here and the cutaway has gone, you better get out and get a position. It’s the easiest place to get boxed in, but he controlled the race and dominated it very well,” said the Clarehaven handler.

“He didn’t like that ground at Newmarket, it was too soft. Hopefully he’s good enough to come back for the Celebration Mile here.

“He missed all of last year, he started first time out this year in the Wood Ditton and he’s very much a horse on an upward curve. The good thing is you’ve got August, September and October – there’s plenty of racing to come.

“Time will tell, but if he gets better and better he’ll be a lovely four-year-old.”

I’d say one of them will show up in the Celebration Mile - one or both

Ralph Beckett saddled the runner-up King’s Gamble and the third-placed Task Force, who like the winner is owned by Juddmonte.

He said: “I’m delighted with both of them. I think King’s Gamble is still learning on the job, it’s only his fifth start, he’s run on conventional tracks so far, and to come here – it’s a test.

“From his draw (eight) he had to drop in, rolled around coming down the hill and obviously finished really well, and Task Force looks like he’s back on track.

“I think the tongue strap encourages him to breathe properly, and he enjoyed being ridden like that. I’d say one of them will show up in the Celebration Mile – one or both. Other than that, I’m not sure.”