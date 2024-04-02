Leading Qatari trainer Hamad Al-Jehani to make Newmarket move for Wathnan

Wathnan Racing have extended their British presence further with the appointment of champion-elect Qatari trainer Hamad Al-Jehani in Newmarket.

Al-Jehani will be based in the lower yard of Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stable and will initially train a small string owned by Wathnan, the racing operation of Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The 35-year-old began training in 2013 and now oversees a stable of 80 horses in Doha, where he will remain for the winter having already trained 53 winners during their season.

He said: “I am excited to have the chance to train in Newmarket. It’s an amazing opportunity for me to work in this historic training centre.

“I have been attending the sales in Newmarket for many years and have long been an admirer of the world-class facilities. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Olly Tait, Wathnan Racing adviser, said: “Hamad’s had a brilliant first season training Wathnan horses in Qatar and we are delighted to be giving him this experience.

“Alban de Mieulle, who also trains for Wathnan in Qatar, takes a number of horses to France in the summer and had great success with Bolthole last year. It would be wonderful if Hamad can do something similar in Newmarket.’

Al-Jehani has secured the services of Tommy Allen as his assistant trainer and he leaves the stable of George Boughey to take up the post.

Boughey said: “I am obviously very sorry to lose Tommy after what has been a hugely successful three years together but he is leaving verymuch with our blessing.

“It’s a great chance for him and I’ve no doubt he will be an enormous asset to Hamad Al-Jehani. Henry Morshead has worked with me and Tommy for the past season and will take over his place.”