Leading racing figures join those in attendance for City Of Troy

York’s William Derby was among a crowd of over 700 who made the trip to Southwell to watch City Of Troy go through his paces on Friday ahead of the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Chief executive and clerk of the course at the Knavesmire, Derby was there for “personal and professional” reasons.

At heart, Derby is a racing fan, but it is also in his interests to see City Of Troy win at Del Mar given the Justify colt took the Juddmonte International earlier this year.

“I’m here for personal and professional reasons and I’m really pleased to be here, I can’t believe how many people are here,” he said.

“We were thrilled with the way he won the Juddmonte and now he’s the highest-rated turf horse in the world so it’s fantastic.

“It’s incredible the detail that has gone into today, but it’s all part of rehearsing ahead of the Classic. It will be amazing if he can win it after dominating on turf, it would be a real game changer.”

While many of the crowd were locals taking advantage of free tickets and the chance to see one of the best horses in the world, some had come to Nottinghamshire from much further afield.

Marie Mishima, who works for Tokyo TV, travelled to Southwell to coincide with a journey to Joseph O’Brien’s yard and a visit to see the now Japanese-owned Al Riffa ahead of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

However, with Japan also having a real live chance in the Classic through Kentucky Derby third Forever Young, there is real interest at home in City Of Troy.

“I came in from Tokyo yesterday as I’m doing some work ahead of the Arc de Triomphe,” she said.

“The Arc is the race everyone in Japan wants to win, but because of Forever Young this year and Derma Sotogake last year (second to White Abarrio) the Breeders’ Cup Classic is now a race we want to win also.

“City Of Troy is a very famous horse in Japan as he won the Derby.”

Although none of the Coolmore ‘lads’ were present, Paul Smith, son of Derrick Smith, was there to witness events.

He said: “Southwell have done a great job putting this on, it’s a pleasure to be here and there is a great turnout.

“I think people have embraced Aidan being here and it’s something they can all latch onto and get an insight into what he does.

“Since Newmarket (disappointment in the 2000 Guineas) it has been pretty smooth sailing, he conquered all and we are looking forward to the next challenge. I kept the belief even after Newmarket, we could see what he was doing at home.

“It’s really exciting, it will be a tough nut to crack, but he’s by Justify so he’s got an excellent chance and we’re going to give it a go.”

There was an expectant hush as City Of Troy and four stable companions made their way around the paddock, as everyone waited for Aidan O’Brien to arrive.

Despite the meticulous planning that had gone on, one thing that had not been factored in was how long it would take to get from East Midlands Airport on a Friday afternoon.

Once in situ and having delivered his instructions, the five Ballydoyle inmates entered specially made American-style stalls and the bell went.

After that, though, there was an eerie silence, with no course commentary, although the action could be followed on the big screens.

With two furlongs left to run City Of Troy began to pull clear and a respectful round of applause broke out.

“What do you make of that?” said one fan to another. “I’m not sure he beat that much!” was the reply.

While that was maybe true, the experience will have been lost on neither horse nor those in attendance.