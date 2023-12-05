Leeson lasts marathon course to aid Injured Jockeys Fund

The Injured Jockeys Fund and mental health charity Mind are the beneficiaries of a magnificent marathon-running effort from Catherine Leeson, who completed her year-long fundraising challenge in Malton this weekend.

The Jack Berry House employee embarked on the unique and awe-inspiring mission of running one marathon every month at the beginning of 2023 and fittingly completed the final miles of her daring dozen with a racing-themed run around the Yorkshire training hub.

Treacherous icy conditions thanks to the recent cold snap meant for a more testing final leg to her endeavours, which started and finished at the IJF’s northern rehabilitation centre, Jack Berry House, and encompassed some of the town’s major training bases, such as Richard Fahey’s Musley Bank stables.

Overcome with emotion at the finish line as she was cheered on by friends, family and members of the racing community, Leeson – who grew up close to Malton – has currently raised over £3,000 to split between her two chosen charities.

“I felt very lucky and very emotional,” said Leeson. “My pride to work for the Injured Jockeys Fund and my pride about being part of the Jack Berry House team was my overall emotion.

“I was very lucky to have a great team supporting in the conditions, it was minus 5C and it was really frosty and icy.

“The team who work at the Injured Jockeys Fund are amazing and the overall support from not only the staff, but the patients, the beneficiaries and the local racing community, I felt very lucky and proud to be a part of that and it made it special.”

She went on: “I originally set a target of £1,000 for each charity, which I know sounds a bit low, but it is a difficult time and everyone is watching their spending; I didn’t want people to feel pressured.

I think with everything which has happened recently with Graham Lee, we are always trying to get more funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund

“But I’ve raised just over £3,000 in total so far and I would love to raise another £1,000 or £2,000 if possible.

“I think with everything which has happened recently with Graham Lee, we are always trying to get more funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund and the more the better, but I’m happy with what we have raised so far.”

A spotlight has been shone on the work of the IJF following the incident at Newcastle that saw Graham Lee sustain serious injuries.

Its work is invaluable to the racing community not only in the rehabilitation of injuries but in offering financial support and help with mental well-being, with Leeson having immense pride in working for the company as a sports rehabilitator for the past eight years.

She added: “I’ve always been super, super proud to work for the Injured Jockeys Fund and in particular at Jack Berry House. It’s a really, really special place.

“I’ve never actually sat on a racehorse, I’m not quite brave enough to do that, so technically I’m not from a racing background, but after eight years at Jack Berry House you learn to love the sport, really. When the centre was being built, I always wanted to work there.”

Leeson’s time with the IJF has exposed her to the harsh realities of a 365-days-a-year sport and the life of the professionals at the heart of it, with one of the main objectives of her marathon challenge being to highlight the mental health support available via the fund.

She continued: “The brilliant idea was to run around the racing yards (for the final marathon) and as much as it is about raising money, the challenge is about raising awareness of the mental health side and the support that is needed.

“It’s amazing when people come in for treatment or are one of our respite patients, coming in for a longer period of time, how people start to open up about their struggles and the difficulties of racing.

“Until you are in that position and you see people day-in, day-out, you don’t realise the toll it takes and the internal mental strength that people in racing need to battle through the highs and lows of it.

“It would be over 10 yards we ran past or through and it was amazing to fit in as many yards as possible.

“Malton is such a hub for racing and I really wanted to, as well as raise awareness, just celebrate the work of the Injured Jockeys Fund. We had a lovely day and lots of beneficiaries joined us afterwards, it was a special day.”

There was also another reason close to the heart of Leeson for raising such vital funds for two worthy causes, with herself once a beneficiary of IJF support at a time of need.

“A few years ago, I went through a really challenging time and, as amazing as the team is, they not only look after their patients, but they look after their staff really well,” she explained.

“They sensed after a little bit of time, I wasn’t quite right, and I was fortunate enough that the team gathered round me and picked me up and I was able to access some amazing mental health support through the charity, which was invaluable.

“Having gone through that myself, I could see what a difference it makes to our patients – and without them, I don’t know where I would have been, which is a really scary thought.”

She went on: “I decided I wanted to give something back to the charity and continue the amazing work they do on the mental health side alongside the stuff we do day-to-day in the centres.

I took a fall when doing the first one and knocked myself out after 30 kilometres

“I also chose Mind, as I wanted to fundraise for people who didn’t have access to specialist facilities and so no one should have to suffer with poor mental health.”

Now, despite almost falling at the very first hurdle, she can look back with pride, having successfully completed her ambitious challenge when crossing the finish line at the Jack Berry House she holds dear.

Leeson said: “I took a fall when doing the first one and knocked myself out after 30 kilometres. I managed to continue and looking back, I was thinking why did I decide to do 12!

“But I’m so glad I did and, as well as a big challenge, it’s been a brilliant experience.”

Donations can be made via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/catherine-leeson-1677512328351