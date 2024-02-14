Leicester and Ffos Las fail to beat the weather
Leicester’s meeting on Thursday and Friday’s fixture at Ffos Las have both been called off due to waterlogged tracks.
An inspection was called for 4.15pm on Wednesday at Leicester but areas of false ground left officials with no option.
Ffos Las officials were able to make their decision even earlier. An inspection was held on Wednesday morning and after heavy rain, the venue was not fit for action.
The track said on X: “Due to 70 millimetres of rain in the last seven days and with further rain forecast, racing on Friday 16th February has been abandoned.”
Thursday’s fixture at Newcastle must also survive an 8am inspection. The going is heavy and further rain is forecast overnight, while Clonmel’s meeting is also in doubt.
Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer will inspect at 7.30am with overnight rain forecast on already heavy ground.
