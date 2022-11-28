Leopardstown date for Lismullen Hurdle hero Home By The Lee

Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival is likely to be the next port of call for Home By The Lee following his surprise victory in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.

The seven-year-old has been overlooked on several occasions this year – finishing second in the Galmoy Hurdle as an 80-1 shot in February and sixth at 33-1 in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge was again widely unconsidered at 28-1 for the Lismullen earlier this month, but belied those odds to beat the likes of Bob Olinger and Flooring Porter to Grade Two honours.

“I don’t think it was a huge surprise to us. He was only beaten seven and a half lengths in the Stayers’ Hurdle last season, which was a great run, and he was second in the good hurdle in Gowran Park before that,” said O’Brien.

“We thought the distance in the Lismullen was a little bit short of his best, but we were very hopeful that he would run into the top three or four.

“He really galloped up the hill strongly and his stamina came into play, and it looks like he can be competitive in those top-level staying hurdle races this winter.”

Home By The Lee could meet Bob Olinger and Flooring Porter once more in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown over the festive period.

O’Brien added: “That (Leopardstown) would be the logical next stepping-stone for him.”