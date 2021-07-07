Leopardstown mission for Sherbet Lemon
Sherbet Lemon will bid to bounce back from Classic disappointment in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown
Archie Watson’s filly earned herself a crack at last month’s Cazoo Oaks at Epsom with victory in the Lingfield trial, but could then finish only ninth behind the brilliant winner Snowfall.
Sherbet Lemon steps up in trip but down in class for Thursday evening’s Group Three feature in Ireland – and hopes are high that she can make the trip from Britain worthwhile under record-breaking rider Hollie Doyle.
The daughter of Lemon Drop Kid is owned by Apple Tree Stud, which is managed by former leading National Hunt jockey Robert ‘Choc’ Thornton.
He said: “You’ve got to be hopeful.
“She bombed out in the Oaks a little bit – but I’d put that down to immaturity, I think.
“This is an easier assignment. Archie is happy with her, which is the main thing, and we’ve got Hollie on board.
“Fingers crossed she should go and run a big race and go very close, I hope.”
The three-year-old, one of two British challengers along with Roger Varian’s Believe In Love, will be sporting cheekpieces for the first time.
Thornton added: “Archie wanted to put the cheekpieces on. I don’t think there’s any issues attitude-wise, but they might just sharpen her up a little bit.
“People don’t like putting cheekpieces on mares, but I’ve got no issues with it – it’s better to go and win a race with a sheep on their head than finish second without!”
Aidan O’Brien’s pair High Heels and Glinting and the Dermot Weld-trained Federica Sophia also feature in an eight-strong field.