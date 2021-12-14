Leopardstown or Limerick next for Bob Olinger

Henry De Bromhead has resisted the temptation to send Grade One-winning Hurdler Bob Olinger to Ascot for the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase on Friday.

Winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the six-year-old made an impressive debut over fences at Gowran Park last month on his return to action.

Though entered for the Grade Two event over two miles and three furlongs, where he could have faced the likes of the Dan Skelton-trained Faivoir and Pic D’Orhy from the Paul Nicholls yard, De Bromhead has decided to stay at home in Knockeen for the time being.

He said: “He is not travelling to Ascot. We are not sure where he goes yet.

“We haven’t sorted out any plans. He is entered in both races (Leopardstown and Limerick) over Christmas, so we will see nearer the time.

“We just haven’t made any firm decision, but he is well. All is fine with him.”

However, De Bromhead confirmed that Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo is bang on course for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

“Our plan is to definitely to go for the King George,” he said.

“We are looking forward to that. He is in good form. It is a Grade One, so it is never going to be easy, but we will take our chance.”

Minella Indo, currently 7-2 second-favourite for the three-mile showpiece with the sponsors behind Clan Des Obeaux, will have the chance to avenge his five-length defeat by Frodon in the Irish Champion Chase at Down Royal on his return to action in October.