Leopardstown winner Ballyburn shoots to Festival favouritism

Ballyburn is clear favourite for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with most bookmakers after predictably outclassing his rivals on the fourth and final day of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

Unbeaten in a point-to-point and two outings in bumpers, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old suffered an odds-on reverse at the hands of Firefox on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse four weeks ago but was a 2-9 shot to bounce back to winning ways in the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle.

The result was never really in any doubt, with Ballyburn taking a lead from Saddle Her Up for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey before taking over before the home turn.

With the final flight omitted, Paul Townend only had to keep the short-priced favourite up to his work in the straight and he passed the post a full 25 lengths clear of nearest pursuer Cleatus Poolaw.

“He did what we were hoping he might do in Fairyhouse,” Mullins said.

“We were happy – he jumped well and galloped to the line, so he is improving. He has improved hugely from Fairyhouse, where he was probably beaten in a sprint.

“We are hoping there is plenty more improvement to come as well, we think there is anyway.”

BoyleSports were suitably impressed by Ballyburn’s performance, making him their 5-1 market leader (from 7-1) for the Ballymore at the Festival in March.

Mullins added: “He settled well enough – that’s what I was worried about, he would get too keen. He was more in his comfort zone today over two and a half miles.

“I’m not thinking of anything (future plans) – I’m just delighted we got today out of the way. He did it impressively. You’d be thinking he is more of a two-and-a-half-mile horse.

“Paul told me he appears keen, but it is just the way he carries his head low. He said every time he gave him a little feel on the reins, he came back underneath him. I’m very happy that the horse is learning all the time.”