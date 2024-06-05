Leovanni makes waves in Queen Mary market

Leovanni caused a shake-up in the ante-post market on the Queen Mary Stakes after securing an impressive debut success at Nottingham for Karl Burke and James Doyle.

A £190,000 purchase at the breeze-up sales by Wathnan Racing, the daughter of Kodi Bear was always prominent and kept on well to win by two and a quarter lengths from Sunshine Soul at 6-4.

Last year’s renewal of this maiden fillies’ stakes was won by stablemate Beautiful Diamond, who went on to finish third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

Doyle told Racing TV: “It’s always hard to tell, but all the signs are very positive. She was a true professional on her first day at school.

“She’s a breezer, so she had a bit of experience, but she floated down to the start quietly, stood in the gates when there was a few antics going on, and she didn’t get fazed at all.

“I was hoping to get a lead really, that was the plan, to try to teach her what we could today, but she broke sharply into her stride and we were left there, so I had to let her get on with it.

“She got a little unbalanced later on, she hit a few little ridges, so the whole experience will pull her together.”

Leovanni was a fifth juvenile debut winner for the Wathnan team this term and hopes are high of making an impression at the Royal meeting.

Doyle added: “It’s been a superb effort by all the team, headed by Richard Brown buying all these breeze-up horses.

“Obviously he’s an expert in all of bloodstock, but particularly the breeze-up field. He’s bought many a good winner in the past, so he’s fully qualified to be picking these ones out and he’s done a faultless job so far.

“The first hurdle is for them to win and then go on to Ascot. We know how difficult Ascot can be to win at, but hopefully we’ve got a few going there, and if a couple can hit the board and even win, that would be great.”

Coral were suitably impressed and quoted this latest two-year-old victor at 8-1 for the Queen Mary.

Spokesperson David Stevens said: “Wathnan Racing have been busy building their team for the Royal meeting and in Leovanni they look to have a juvenile filly who would have a major chance in the Queen Mary.”