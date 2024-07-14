Leovanni on target for Lowther date

Leovanni will bid to maintain her unbeaten record in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes next month, with the Royal Ascot heroine delighting connections since her Queen Mary Stakes triumph.

Trained by Karl Burke, the £190,000 breeze-up buy made the perfect start when impressing at Nottingham on debut and marched on to Ascot where she got her owners Wathnan Racing off the mark for the week with a brilliant success in the hands of James Doyle.

Given an easy time following her exertions at the summer showpiece, the daughter of Kodi Bear is now back in work and undergoing preparations for her York assignment on August 22, where she could give her handler a third victory since 2019 in the Knavesmire Group Two.

“Leovanni has done particularly well and has had a nice, easy time since Ascot,” said Burke.

“The idea has been to go straight to the Lowther and we have plenty of time between Ascot and York. I couldn’t be happier with her physically and I think she has strengthened and grown a little bit since Ascot.

“She is only starting to work back again now but she does things very well. We have had to get on with her because she was getting very fresh in herself and I’ve got two very good lads who ride her who say she is the best horse they have ridden, so we’re very happy with her.”