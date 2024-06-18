Leovanni team eager for Queen Mary test

Wathnan Racing are excited by the potential of Leovanni as she steps up in class for the Queen Mary Stakes on the second day of Royal Ascot.

The Karl Burke-trained filly bolted up on her racecourse debut at Nottingham a fortnight ago and is one of a number of exciting two-year-olds for the Qatari operation.

Racing adviser Richard Brown is now eager to see just what they have with her as she tackles Group Two company.

Brown said: “James (Doyle) was quite taken with Leovanni and she did it nicely at Nottingham.

“I like the way she travelled, she travelled away really nicely on the bridle without pulling. She’s an easy mover, she’s economical, very fast and strong at the line which she is going to have to be with it being a stiff uphill finish at Ascot.

“She was going away from them at the line at Nottingham and galloped out strongly. She has that profile of one run, one win and there will be a group of fillies who will have the same, but we have just got to hope for luck and then find out if we are good enough.”

Kassaya is a half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean and broke her maiden at Nottingham earlier this month after finishing second on debut when looking very green at Salisbury.

Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon expects improvement in the daughter of Kingman, although he is not certain five furlongs is her optimal distance.

Mahon said: “She improved plenty for her first run and I think she will improve again.

“I thought she still looked plenty green in Nottingham, she was chopping and changing her legs, so I think there’s room to come on and improve again from that.

“Five furlongs could be a little on the sharp side for her but it’s a stiff five at Ascot and she’s a filly who we think can progress as the year goes on.

“Andrew (Balding) has always had a high opinion of her and we’re looking forward to seeing her run.”

Chris Richardson is keen to see what the Roger Varian-trained Spherical has in the tank.

The Cheveley Park Stud managing director said: “I don’t know what she beat first time out, but she couldn’t have done it more easily and the plan is to find out a bit more about her.

“It makes sense to have a go, I think she’s done well since the race and worked nicely last week.”

Laurel returns to the track following a 396-day absence in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

The Group One-placed filly was due to run in the race last year but suffered a setback ahead of the meeting and has been sidelined since.

Mahon said: “It will be a big training performance from John and Thady (Gosden) and it is going to be a very big ask.

“To be fair, they are very happy with the filly, but it’s difficult at the best of times (to train winners at Ascot) and when you have been off the track for over 12 months and heading into Royal Ascot, it is a whole different ball game.

“That being said, they are happy with the filly and her work has been nice. But she is bound to need a run and will probably improve from it. We’re hopeful of a good run, but under no illusions that she is definitely going to improve for the run.”

Shadow Army was another one to catch the eye of Wathnan and Brown ahead of his engagement in the Windsor Castle.

Brown said: “James went up to Richard’s (Fahey) to ride him in a piece of work and he was impressed with him. He’s sharp and fast.”

In the Royal Hunt Cup, Roger Varian expects the admirable Perotto to be in the mix despite making his seasonal debut.

The six-year-old won the Shergar Cup Mile at the track when last seen in August and took the Britannia Stakes in 2021.

Varian told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m not sure what ground he wants, I’m never really worried what the ground is as he seems to go on anything. He’s an admirable horse and has won at the meeting before when trained by Marcus (Tregoning).

“He won two nice races for us last year. He’s on a mark where he’d have to be at his very best to bring home the Hunt Cup on his first run of the year, but he’s dangerous in these handicaps when he does get things run to suit.

“He’s a fun horse and has given his owners great days over the years, hopefully he will again on Wednesday.”