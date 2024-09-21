Lethal Levi leads Burke domination in Ayr Gold Cup

Lethal Levi led home an incredible one-two-three for trainer Karl Burke in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup.

The five-year-old has been running consistently well all season but his victory over seven furlongs at Newbury last time pushed him up another 4lb and combined with what had previously been seen as a negative draw in stall 20, he was sent off at 20-1 under Clifford Lee.

Adopting his usual front-running tactics, he was taken on for the lead by his stable companion Silkie Wilkie and that pair had it between them from some way out.

With half a furlong to run, Lethal Levi’s stamina really kicked in and he began to pull away and eventually crossed the line three lengths to the good.

Silkie Wilkie just held off fell stablemate Korker by a short head for second with Aramis Grey the first home behind the Burke trio in fourth.

The heavily backed 11-4 favourite American Affair met plenty of traffic problems and finished unplaced.

Burke won his first Ayr Gold Cup in 1994 with Daring Destiny and followed up four years later with Always Alight.

Lee told ITV Racing: “I was delighted when he won at Newbury the last day as his fractions over seven were very good, so I knew he’d stay well.

“I went pretty quick but I always felt I had a lot of horse underneath me.

“It’s great riding for Mr Burke, he puts me on some very nice horses and this horse has won some very nice races.

“I’m delighted, this is my first Gold Cup, I hope there’s many more to come.”