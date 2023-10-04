Levey: Heredia deserves to take Sun Chariot chance

Sean Levey feels it was well worth the connections of Heredia rolling the dice and supplementing her for the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Richard Hannon-trained filly won her first four racecourse appearances, culminating with success in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot in 2022.

She lost her next six races, though, three in the second half of last season and three more in the first half of this.

Back to winning ways in Listed company at Haydock in August, she won a Group Three last time out at Sandown and will now have her first run at the highest level.

“There was a moment of disappointment when she hadn’t shown improvement from the Sandringham, but she is back there now, and she deserves to take her chance in the Sun Chariot,” said Levey.

“We were a little bit disappointed she didn’t reach the heights after the Sandringham because we always thought a lot of her, but she has got over that kind of phase where she wasn’t putting her best foot forward.

“Obviously going back up to the mile in her last two starts has helped, but at the same time she has come to form at the right time.

“I would like to think there is definitely a chance she will find improvement, whether it is good enough to beat Inspiral that is yet to be seen, but she deserves to be there taking her chance.”

He went on: “I’m not sure her win at Haydock was so much of a confidence-booster as fillies can be temperamental at the best of times and you never know when they are going to put their best foot forward.

“Normally when they do put their best foot forward you want to keep on their side and that is kind of where we are with Heredia.

“She was dominant at the end of her race at Sandown, but she arrived on the back of a very decisive victory in a Listed race at Haydock.

“She has got a great turn of foot, and you ride her to utilise that and that was what we were able to do at Sandown.

“She was able to travel very strongly on what was the back of a slowly run race, but she was able to pick them up and stay strong to the line.”