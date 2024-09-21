Levi proves Lethal as Burke bosses Ayr Gold Cup

Karl Burke was left to celebrate at home in Middleham as Lethal Levi spearheaded a one-two-three for the trainer in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup.

Burke had already trained the first and second in the race back in 1998, but he bettered that effort as Lethal Levi was just too good for stablemates Silky Wilkie and Korker in this year’s renewal.

The five-year-old has been running consistently well all season but his victory over seven furlongs at Newbury last time pushed him up another 4lb and combined with what had previously been seen as a negative draw in stall 20, he was sent off at 20-1 under Clifford Lee.

Adopting his usual front-running tactics, he was taken on for the lead by Silky Wilkie and that pair had it between them from some way out.

With half a furlong to run, Lethal Levi’s stamina really kicked in and he began to pull away and eventually crossed the line three lengths to the good.

Silky Wilkie just held off stablemate Korker by a short head for second with Aramis Grey the first home behind the Burke trio in fourth.

The heavily backed 11-4 favourite American Affair met plenty of traffic problems and finished unplaced.

Burke was not at Ayr having decided to travel to Newbury where Andesite was due to contest the Mill Reef Stakes.

However, he was withdrawn due to heavy ground, leaving Burke to take in the action at his Spigot Lodge base.

“I thought we had plenty of staff going up to Ayr and I was heading to Newbury with the two-year-old, but when he didn’t run I stayed at home – I should have probably gone the other way,” he said.

“If everything went to plan, I did think Lethal was our best chance as he’s been in great form. Korker had been moving really well but with him it’s how well he breaks and we put a visor on Silky Wilkie for the first time, which clearly worked and he gets on really well with Sam Feilden.

“It had looked like the handicapper had Lethal Levi until recently, but he won well at Newbury last time over seven and he’s broken the track record today over six. He’s in great form. Putting blinkers on him has made a huge difference.

“I’m not sure what we’ll do, I’d imagine he’ll be out of handicaps but I’ll have to look in the book, that looked to be at least a Group Three performance and he’d deserve the step up.”

Daring Destiny’s victory in the 1994 renewal of Scottish highlight was one of the first major winners for the trainer, with the same mare beaten just a head by stable companion Always Alight four years later.

Burke said: “Daring Destiny was a big filly for us, after winning the Gold Cup she went and won a couple of Group races when we didn’t have many horses.

“She won it at three and four years later she was second to Always Alight. She was a bit regressive then, while he was a bit of a monkey.

“They used to work together and they were drawn close to each other which I’m sure is the reason he won as he just followed her the whole way and had his head down where it mattered! She could have easily been a dual winner.

“It’s a great race to win, especially to us based in the north and I’m delighted to win it again.”