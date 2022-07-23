Lezoo lands Princess Margaret honours

Lezoo got favourite backers off to a flying start on King George day at Ascot with a comprehensive victory in the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes.

Winner of her first two starts at Bath and Newmarket before finishing second to Mawj in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes a fortnight ago, Ralph Beckett’s filly was a 6-5 shot to get back on the winning trail in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

After being settled in midfield for much of the six-furlong contest, Lezoo made her move approaching the two-furlong marker and soon swept to the lead.

The previously unbeaten dual all-weather winner Kinta came from out of the pack to throw down a challenge, but the market leader was always doing enough in front and had a length in hand at the line.

Breege was a further two and a half lengths away in third.

“She’s a tough girl. I wish they were all like her – four runs in five weeks,” said Beckett.

“We will think about the Cheveley Park. She has just thrived on her racing. I really didn’t intend to run her here at all after Newmarket. I thought we would go to the Lowther. I thought York would really suit her as a racecourse, as a track as well. So, it is great to get it done.

“Andrew Rosen, her part-owner, has had horses in England for 15 years and he has never seen one of them win, and he’s here today. So today is a good day for all concerned.

Frankie Dettori after winning on Lezoo (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“We will go to the Lowther next, probably. We will keep running her. If she keeps going like this, we will keep running her and won’t stand in her way.”

When asked whether he was running the filly with such regularity because he feels she is more of a two-year-old than a three-year-old, the trainer added: “Not so much that, but when the ball is at your feet, it is a good idea to kick it.”

Coral cut Lezoo to 16-1 from 20-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.