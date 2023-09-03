Lezoo set to represent Beckett in Haydock’s Sprint Cup

Ralph Beckett looks set to saddle Lezoo rather than stablemate Kinross in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

The Kimpton Down handler has his string in excellent form at present, highlighted by his big-race treble last weekend courtesy of Kinross at York, Angel Bleu at Goodwood and Lezoo at Newmarket.

Lezoo notched her first victory since landing last season’s Cheveley Park in the Listed Hopeful Stakes on the July Course and is being readied for a return to Group One level on Merseyside.

The prolific Kinross also has the option of heading for Haydock following his City of York Stakes success, but Beckett expects conditions to be against him.

“Lezoo will go to Haydock for the Sprint Cup as it doesn’t matter what the ground is. I don’t know who will ride her yet and we will find that out in the coming days,” said the trainer.

“It depends on the weather for Kinross as he won’t run unless it is good or softer. I’m not going to run him over six furlongs on quick ground at Haydock Park as that won’t play to his strengths.

“My best guess is that he won’t run, but we will probably leave him in on Monday.”

Reflecting on Lezoo’s recent return to winning ways, Beckett added: “It was nice to see because when they dance as many dances as she did last year, it is tough to get them to do it again.

“Things then didn’t go well in the spring and mid-summer. Timeform thought she ran to a mark of 110 and that is good whatever way you look at it. To make her a Stakes winner at three was good as well.

“I don’t know how it will pan out now but having won a Listed race, it makes sense to go back to a Group One on a track that will play to the strengths of her, and we will go from there.

“She has never been a good work filly. She has never won a gallop. She has never gone through and worked really well, so you are going through all the time having to second guess her.

“If we get beat, we get beat, but it is more that this is the right race for her. If she was to go and finish in the first four, that would be great as well.”