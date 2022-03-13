L’Homme Presse confirmed for Brown Advisory

L’Homme Presse will definitely take on Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on Wednesday following discussions between connections on Sunday.

The Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse also holds an entry in the Turners Novices’ Chase on Thursday, although with the weather forecast set fair, the decision was an easy one for Herefordshire-based trainer.

The seven-year-old produced an eyecatching performance in the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and backed that up with another sparkling display in taking the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase over a similar trip at Sandown.

However, the unbeaten L’Homme Presse, who is owned by Andy Edwards, his wife, Pam, and Peter and Patricia Pink, will go up in trip and tackle the extended three-miles on Wednesday.

We said to Venetia to do what is best for the horse and after having a discussion earlier today, we have agreed that the Brown Advisory is the right race for him.

Edwards said: “We were always going to be dictated by what the ground was going to do and if the conditions were softer, we would have gone for the Turners.

“If you look at the start of the Brown Advisory, they start at a more gentle pace. They get into a nice rhythm, as it is a long run to the first fence and it is nicely presented. It is much more confidence-building. That is one of the main reasons why he goes there.

“There is no question L’Homme Presse has loads of natural ability, but this is going to be another big test for him. He has done nothing wrong so far and hopefully he will run well.”