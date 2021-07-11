Liam Burke already to looking forward to next ride – after comeback aged 64

Liam Burke is already looking forward to his next ride, after returning to the saddle at Sligo at the age of 64.

Burke – a successful trainer, and father of top jockey Jonathan Burke – was riding for the first time in 33 years.

Partnering the five-year-old Shumard – whom he part-owns and trains – in the Racing Again August 4th INH Flat Race, the 40-1 combination were unable to trouble the principals but nevertheless were far from disgraced in finishing sixth.

Burke, who was able to claim 7lb, said: “I enjoyed that. He ran a nice race, but I wasn’t fit enough!

“I’ll be better for the run and I’m looking forward to my next ride already!”

At the business end, the Ross O’Sullivan-trained State Of Fame (5-1) came out on top in the hands Tom Harney, beating Call Me Jim by four and a quarter lengths. Odds-on favourite Aslukwoodhavit had to settle for third under Patrick Mullins.

O’Sullivan said: “It’s young Tom’s first track winner. He’s from near me in Punchestown and he’s ridden three point-to-point winners.

“The dam of this one, Nirphania, had lots of potential as a racehorse but has been a bit unlucky as a broodmare, so it’s lovely to get a winner out of her.

“This horse had a good first run (fourth at Thurles) and then lost his way a little bit, maybe through a little bit of weakness, through the winter.

“In the last couple of weeks he has strengthened up really well. We were a bit worried about all the rain but he handled the ground well.

“He’ll probably get three miles over hurdles.”

He added: “I love coming to Sligo and it’s a lucky track for me.”