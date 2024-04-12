Libberty hunting Grade One honours for Williams

Cheltenham Festival runner-up Libberty Hunter dips his toe into graded waters for the first time in the My Pension Expert Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

The Evan Williams-trained gelding has enjoyed a successful campaign bar a fall on his seasonal return and chasing debut at Chepstow in the autumn, subsequently scoring at Wincanton and at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

He returned to the Cotswolds to contest the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual last month and emerged with plenty of credit after finishing second to Unexpected Party in the hands of Harry Cobden.

With title-chasing Cobden in the plate once more, Libberty Hunter has his sights raised for a Grade One event which immediately follows the Randox Grand National.

“He ran well at Cheltenham and we thought we’d try him in a Grade One,” said Williams.

“He ran very, very well at the Festival. He hasn’t got many chances to run in a Grade One as a novice, so we thought we’d have a go at it.

“It would have been easier to have gone down the handicap route but I just thought as they only get so many chances as a novice, it would be nice to try it, even if we do fail.

“The horse has had a good season and he deserves a crack at it.”

Dan Skelton is represented by Etalon, who also steps up in class after winning each of his first three starts over fences in handicaps.

“I’m keen to give him his chance as he’s been a progressive horse in handicaps and I want to give him his opportunity in a Grade One,” said Skelton.

“I have a lot of respect for those seasoned novices in there who have been running in graded races all year long, but he comes into this unbeaten over fences and we’ll be doing our best to stay unbeaten!”

Gordon Elliott will run Found A Fifty, second to Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle at Cheltenham and a consistent presence this year, having not finished out of the top two in five runs.

“I thought he ran very well at Cheltenham, he just bumped into a very good horse. He’ll love the ground, the softer the better for him,” Elliott told At The Races.

“He has been in the mix in Grade Ones all season and it would be great to win another one with him.”

Other contenders include the Willie Mullins-trained Hercule Du Seuil, who has won his last five races but has not been seen on the track since October, Henry de Bromhead’s former Triumph Hurdle hero Quilixios and Sarah Humphrey’s stable star Nickle Back.