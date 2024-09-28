Liberty Lane defies top weight in Cambridgeshire romp

Liberty Lane surged to a decisive victory in the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

Just like last year’s victor Astro King, he made light of carrying a welter burden of 9st 12lb to dominate the prestigious handicap.

Trained by Karl Burke and ridden by Clifford Lee, the bay started at 8-1 in a field of 31 for the valuable nine-furlong contest.

He stuck with the group on the outer rail and as the race progressed, it was clear he was on the right side, as he gained ground continually to secure a clear success, coming home two and a half lengths ahead of James McHenry.

It capped a memorable seven days for Burke, who saddled the first three home in last week’s Ayr Gold Cup, with Lee winning on Lethal Levi.

Burke said: “He needs conditions in his favour, which they were today, and he needs a target to aim at, which he had in Balmacara, who went forward, so we were happy with the draw.

“He had horses around him but I was a little bit concerned at halfway when the camera angle changed and it looked like we had a length or two to make up, but he’s got a few gears.

“I think I’d have been happier if he’d had a lead for longer, but Cliff said he was going so well he was happy to kick on, he was in a lovely rhythm, as in his early days he could be a bit keen.

“I ran him in the Dante and he ran too free but he still led them to the furlong pole that day and there were some high-class horses in that race. He’s always been a very good horse and he’s just getting his act together now.

“He ran very well at Doncaster last time out and I was a bit worried this race was coming a week too soon but he’s just come right at the right time.

“There’s no plans, I’ll talk to his owner, there might be something abroad, I don’t know.”

Lee said: “He’s done it very well. We were concerned as his last run was only two weeks ago but that probably just took the freshness out of him.

“He’s done it very easy, we knew he was fit and it suited him very well today.

“We’ve always thought he’d be a Listed or a Group Three horse and he can have his time again.”