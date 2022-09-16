Lidster family favourite aiming for starring role in amateur feature

Craig Lidster’s Masque Of Anarchy will bid to keep his winning streak going when he lines up in the Turners Amateur Jockeys’ Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on Saturday.

The horse affectionately known at home as ‘Sausage Roll’ and a firm favourite of Lidster and his daughters at their base near Thirsk, has strung three consecutive victories together in amateur rider contests of late.

His winning run began at Beverley when he was partnered by this weekend’s rider Eireann Cagney and he then went on to score with ease at both Nottingham and Ripon in the hands of Cole Harris.

Masque of Anarchy is responsible for three of the six winners Lidster has saddled in his fledgling training career to date and the six-year-old could provide the Yorkshireman with his first winner at HQ if defying a career-high mark on the Rowley Mile.

“He likes these sort of races and we’ve kind of had this race in mind as kind of the grand finale,” said Lidster.

“He’s in good order, but he’ll be carrying quite a bit of weight, he’s 13lb higher than when he first won at Beverley. We’re hoping the ground dries out as he loves it quick. The quicker the better for him.

“It will only be my second runner at Newmarket, but hopefully my first winner. It’s a big day for us all and for the owners and also for the horse off a career-high mark – he’s up against some horses who are really nice animals to be fair.

“So he’s got to step up again. But he loves those sort of races and the last three times he has won it has been hands and heels.

“The two lads who have ridden him have got on with him really well and Eireann Cagney will be back up on him on Saturday. I wouldn’t choose anyone else really as he has got quite a bit of experience behind him and a good brain on him. I can leave most of it down to him really – well 90 per cent to the horse and the other 10 per cent to him!

“He’s the yard’s favourite and he’s my two daughters’ favourite as well, so it will be a big day for the family.”