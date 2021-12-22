Life Is Good handed Pegasus target before possible overseas raids

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile hero Life Is Good is firmly on course for a headline-grabbing clash with Knicks Go in next month’s Pegasus World Cup before a potential tilt at the Saudi Cup.

Life Is Good blitzed his rivals at Del Mar, claiming his first Grade One verdict by five and three-quarter lengths on what was just his third start for Todd Pletcher having previously been trained by Bob Baffert.

The nine-furlong Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park is next on the agenda for the three-year-old, who could face off with Breeders’ Cup Classic victor and defending champion Knicks Go, who is due to round out his racing career in Florida on January 29.

Pletcher said: “He’s in great form and is training superbly like he always does. We’re targeting the Pegasus right now and keeping an eye on both Saudi and Dubai.

“We were very impressed (with his Breeders’ Cup win), he threw it down from the beginning and ran some super-fast fractions. Everything he has done has always indicated that more distance will not be a problem.”

Of a potential clash with Knicks Go, Pletcher added: “They are two horses with the same racing style, it really should be a thriller. We hope we come into it in good form and let our horse do his thing.”

Life Is Good is one of four Pletcher runners that could merit consideration for the Saudi Cup on February 26, along with Happy Saver, Dr Post and Fearless.

The Saudi Cup is also over nine furlongs and Pletcher said: “It’s a challenging race, we know that, but he (Life Is Good) ran very well in the Kelso at Belmont over a mile, so it should suit him fine.

“We don’t see the extra distance being a problem. The Pegasus is the plan, we can then make a decision after that.”