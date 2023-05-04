Light Infantry ready to launch 2023 campaign at Newmarket

David Simcock marches into battle for the bet365 Mile at Newmarket on Friday with a definite plan for Light Infantry.

A progressive three-year-old last term, Light Infantry makes his seasonal debut against four rivals, who include last season’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail and Group Two winner Mutasaabeq, in the event rescheduled from Sandown last week.

Should all go well, Simcock will send the son of Fast Company to the Lockinge at Newbury, followed by the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Light Infantry earned his stripes in top-class races last term, finishing a close-up runner-up in both the Prix Jean Prat and Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

He subsequently went to Australia and raced for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace when finishing sixth in the Golden Eagle at Rosehill in October, picking up £94,000 in prize-money.

“He progressed with every run last year.” said the Newmarket handler. “His two races in France were very good.

“He probably didn’t run to his best in Australia, but it was a long time between his races and if we had that time again, we’d have done things slightly differently.

“We are very happy with him and he is obviously a very talented horse.

“A lot depends on how the race pans out and how ready each individual horse is. Native Trail is the Irish Guineas winner from last year and on ratings, there isn’t a lot between two or three of these, so much depends on how it pans out.

If all goes well, he'll be in the Lockinge and then we'll head to the Queen Anne.

“He has wintered well. He doesn’t look a lot different to me, really – much the same as last year. He is training well and he’s pleasing in that respect.

Native Trail has not been seen since his fifth place in the Juddmonte International at York in August, but he still sets the standard in terms of form – particularly over the Rowley Mile.

“Native Trail is coming off a decent layoff but I have been pleased with his work,” trainer Charlie Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“He is proven over the Rowley Mile, having won a Dewhurst and a Craven as well as finishing second in a 2000 Guineas, so we have no excuses in terms of the track.

“He goes into this in good shape and we are looking forward to seeing him back over a mile.”

Charlie Hills applied headgear to Mustaabeq on his final run last term, and it had the desired effect, with the son of Invincible Spirit landing the fifth victory of his 12-race career, over course and distance in the Group Two Joel Stakes.

He said: “We put the blinkers on his last time and that seemed to work – just to help him concentrate, really. We put them on him a few days ago and it did the trick all right.

“It’s a small field and he’s won at the track before, but it’s not going to be easy. There are some good horses in the race and he’s got a 3lb penalty.

“The plan is the Lockinge after that if all goes well.”

William Knight’s Checkandchallenge, who ended last season with a two-and-half-length defeat by Bayside Boy in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, and Andrew Balding’s Imperial Fighter complete the quintet.