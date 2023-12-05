Light Speed shows promise in Lingfield stroll

Light Speed can be expected to go on to bigger and better things judged on an all-the-way victory on his handicap debut at Lingfield.

Previously successful in maiden and novice company at Newcastle and Wolverhampton respectively, the Mehmas colt was an 8-11 favourite to complete his hat-trick in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Andrew Balding’s charge was soon bowling along in front in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap and was not hard pressed to score by two and a quarter lengths from Enough Already.

Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: “He broke quite well and I didn’t want us to walk around and fight him, so I was happy to let him tip away in front.

“He’s a lovely model. On pedigree there are mixed signals as to what trip he’ll want, being by Mehmas, but he’s out of a Sadler’s Wells mare and he stays 10 furlongs quite well.”

There was a degree of poignancy to the success as Light Speed was a final lead-up for Kingsclere stalwart Geoff Rigby, who is now set to enjoy his retirement.

“I’ve been at Kingsclere for 55 years – I started there in 1978 when I was 15 and I’m 70 now,” said Rigby.

“It’s a lovely place to work and the highlight was looking after Mrs Penny. She won the Cheveley Park, the Cherry Hinton and the Lowther Stakes, then she won the French Oaks and the Prix Vermeille and was second in the King George.”

Balding said: “Geoff’s been at Kingsclere since 1978 and he’s been a star. He lives in the village and we’ll be seeing plenty of him, I’d hope.

“The horse read the script, which is great.”

Light Speed was a second winner on the card for Balding and Murphy following the earlier success of the previously unraced See That Storm (11-10 favourite) in division one of the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM/EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Dashing Darcey (10-11 favourite) impressed in division two for Roger Varian and David Egan.

“He ran a very nice race last time at Newcastle (finished second), I was drawn very low and he didn’t jump overly quick. The horse that won that day had track position in a slowly-run race and quickened away from us, but we were staying on all the way to the line,” said Egan.

“I was slightly expecting him to do the same, sort of go through the gears, but I thought he quickened up quite nicely to put the race to bed very quickly. He’s improving all the time.”