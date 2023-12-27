Limerick assignment looks an ‘ideal race’ for Gaelic Warrior
Patrick Mullins is relishing the prospect of partnering the hugely exciting Gaelic Warrior in the Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.
The record-breaking amateur memorably rode Faugheen to land the Patrickswell circuit’s festive feature four years ago when getting the better of a much-anticipated clash with Samcro, and he has high hopes of repeating the feat on another Rich Ricci-owned star on Thursday.
“Winning on Faugheen was one of the highlights of my career so far, a day I’ll never forget,” said Mullins.
“I’m very excited to get back on Gaelic Warrior, I rode him last year in the Ballymore and we were second behind Impaire Et Passe.
“It looks an ideal race for him on soft ground, going right-handed over an intermediate trip.”
Gaelic Warrior won four times over hurdles, including at Grade One level, but could scale even greater heights over the larger obstacles judged on the manner of his debut at Punchestown last month.
However, with a clutch of talented rivals lying in wait – including a top-class stablemate in Il Etait Temps – Mullins is taking nothing for granted.
He added: “It’s a competitive race. American Mike beat Fact To File and has form with Facile Vega, Il Etait Temps is a Grade One winner and the other two horses (Lucid Dreams and Inothewayurthinkin) are no slouches either, so there’s no no-hoper in the race.
“Gaelic Warrior was very good in Punchestown. I think the more races he has, the less fresh he gets, but he seems to enjoy chasing, so hopefully we can have another day to remember.”
