Lingfield abandoned but Kelso survives
Friday’s meeting at Lingfield has been abandoned due to Storm Eunice.
Lingfield’s all-weather track was due to stage a seven-race card but with some runners were struggling to get to the track due to the high winds, the safety of the participants took precedent.
A red weather warning has been issued for parts of the south east with people advised to stay indoors and it was felt it would be dangerous to ask people to travel to the track before racing in adverse conditions came into play.
Wethered said: “We’ve called it off because of the red weather warning. There’s also high wind gusts and we’ve made the call because of that.”
Up in the Scottish Borders at Kelso, however, racing was given the green light.
The clerk there, Matthew Taylor, had also called an 8am inspection due to the adverse weather forecast but while rain, sleet and high winds are still on the agenda, the meeting has survived with the going soft, heavy in places.
Taylor tweeted: “INSPECTION PASSED @KelsoRacecourseGoing is SOFT, HEAVY (5.5) after 4mm rain this morning. A cold and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain. Windy this afternoon. Will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the day.”
The meeting at Fakenham on Friday was abandoned on Thursday while Dundalk’s card has been transferred to Monday.
Saturday’s meeting at Haydock, featuring the William Hill Grand National Trial must survive an 8am precautionary inspection. The going is heavy with more rain forecast.
