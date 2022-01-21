21 January 2022

Lingfield fit for racing after passing precautionary inspection

By NewsChain Sport
21 January 2022

Lingfield’s opening day of its Winter Million fixture has survived a precautionary inspection and racing will go ahead as planned.

Temperatures did drop to almost minus 4C at around 7am, but just 90 minutes later the mercury had started to rise and it was already up to minus 2C

The forecast is for it to reach a high of up to 5C throughout the day, and clerk of the course George Hill had no qualms about giving the meeting the go ahead before the scheduled 9am check.

“We’re fine to race and we’re getting the information out as quick as we can,” said Hill.

On Saturday action is on the all-weather track, but it returns to the jumps course on Sunday where the feature is the £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase.

Hill added: “We’re going to cover up again after racing tonight. We’ve been covered since last Sunday and it worked.

“Whether we need to inspect ahead of Sunday we don’t know yet.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Toby Kirkup death: Coroner clears hospital over treatment of Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale star

news

Tracey Emin calls for her donated artwork ‘More Passion’ to be taken down from inside No 10 amid ‘shameful’ Partygate storm

news

Arsenal unveil new shirt inspired by seats on nearby Piccadilly line Underground

news