Lion roars for O’Brien at the Curragh

The Lion In Winter surprised his better-fancied stablemate Ides Of March to win the Juddmonte Chaldean Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden.

Aidan O’Brien’s pair were sent off at odds of 11-2 and 5-4 favourite respectively, with Ryan Moore opting to ride the market leader.

However, it was The Lion In Winter who proved strongest over the seven-furlong trip, sweeping through late on to win by two and a quarter lengths from Currawood, with Ides Of March a further length back in third.

The Lion In Winter is a 25-1 shot with Coral for both the 2000 Guineas and Derby next year and O’Brien has no concerns about a longer distance.

He said: “He’s been working lovely and you would have to be very happy with him. He has plenty of class and would have no trouble going up in trip.

“He was a bit green but finished out very well and looks a quality colt.

“Ryan said his horse is more fast than stamina, so he might go back in trip.”

Rudi’s Apple (5-2) dominated the Barberstown Castle Sprint Nursery Handicap for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The Phoenix Stakes entry showed a fine turn of foot at the business end to easily account for Snapdragon by three and three-quarter lengths.

McMonagle said: “He was straight forward and travelled well. He was always comfortable through the race.

“I was always confident, and he quickened up good. He was a good winner at the line. He’s progressing and is only going to get better.

“He had a big weight but is probably a level above them.”

Big Gossey (12-1) registered a sixth Curragh success as he returned to his best in the David Power Memorial Premier Handicap.

The seven-year-old is a regular in the big sprint handicaps but had not hit the mark since winning over seven furlongs last November.

He returned to form in style though, coming home a length and a quarter clear of Greek Flower for trainer Charles O’Brien and jockey Robert Whearty.

Part-owner Gary O’Brien rides the horse out every day and said: “That’s his sixth win here and his 35th run at the Curragh. He’s an incredible little horse and has a big heart.

“We thought this race was mapped out for him today. He ran a brilliant race in the Rockingham and Charles said to me the drop of rain this morning will do no harm to him.

“You have to work out his programme every day because no one day is the same with him. When we bring him here to work, you have to lead him down to the Old Vic.

“We don’t argue with him any more and there is no point as he’d win the battle anyway.

“He’s like a family pet and will retire to St Margarets when he’s 10 or 11 and we can all go up and visit him for the rest of his life.

“I’ve such an attachment to the horse and he trusts me like you wouldn’t believe. I ride him out every morning and today was a very special day.”