Little Big Bear declared for Shaquille rematch
Shaquille and Little Big Bear face a fascinating rematch in Saturday’s Pertemps Network July Cup at Newmarket.
The duo, trained by Julie Camacho and Aidan O’Brien respectively, filled the first two places in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, with a length and a quarter separating them at the line.
O’Brien had expressed doubts about the participation of Little Big Bear earlier in the week after a bruised foot saw him miss six days of cantering, but the Ballydoyle colt has been declared for the Group One highlight.
Shaquille was ridden to victory at Ascot by Oisin Murphy, but with that rider suspended and next choice James Doyle committed to ride at Ascot for Godolphin, Rossa Ryan will be in the plate on this occasion.
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem represents Charlie Hills after being supplemented for the race on Monday, with Michael Dods’ Duke of York winner Azure Blue and the Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross other key contenders.
The nine-strong field is completed by Art Power, Emaraaty Ana, Run To Freedom and Vadream.
O’Brien’s City Of Troy heads 10 contenders for the Group Two Superlative Stakes, making a swift leap up in level after winning a Curragh maiden two weeks ago.
Charlie Appleby’s Great Truth, the Richard Hannon-trained Haatem and Hills’ Iberian also feature.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox