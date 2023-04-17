‘Little setback’ scuppers Nostrum’s Guineas hopes
Nostrum will not run in the Qipco 2000 Guineas having been ruled out of the early part of the season with a setback.
Sir Michael Stoute’s talented colt was unbeaten in his first two starts as a juvenile, including when impressing in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket in September, and was last seen finishing third to fellow Juddmonte-owned Classic contender Chaldean in the Dewhurst Stakes.
Those performances saw Nostrum priced as short as 8-1 for opening Classic of the summer, but the son of Kingman will miss out on an early-season return to the Rowley Mile for the Guineas on May 6 and is also ruled out of appearing in the French and Irish equivalents – with connections tentatively highlighting a Royal Ascot date in June.
“Nostrum has had a little setback and he will not run in any of the Guineas,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte.
“He’s had a little setback and he just needs a couple of weeks going easy, then hopefully we will have him back for the middle of the summer.
“We’ll just let him tell us. I suppose we will aim for Royal Ascot and if we get there great, but if we don’t, then we will just give him more time.”
