Live Your Dream firmly on course for Cesarewitch

A resurgent Saeed bin Suroor has his eyes on claiming the second leg of the ‘Autumn Double’ this weekend with Live Your Dream in the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.

The Godolphin trainer won the Cambridgeshire with 40-1 outsider Bedouin’s Story, landed the Group Two Joel Stakes with the evergreen Benbatl and saw his rising star Real World continue his progression in France at the weekend when claiming the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

Now attention switches closer to home for the Newmarket handler with Live Your Dream, who finished second to Turnpike Trip in the trial for this race last month.

“He worked nicely two days ago and that meant we were happy to run on Saturday,” said Bin Suroor.

“He’s in good form, I’m happy with him and he came out of his last race well so he’s doing good so far.

“The trip is no problem, we know he stays it and he’s shown he’s doing well.

“I think he goes on any ground really, but good ground would be what he would like best of all. I think he’s still improving.”

It would be nice to do the (autumn) double. We're looking for another good result this weekend

Looking back on a profitable last few weeks, Bin Suroor added: “The horses are running well – and we’re looking for that to continue for the rest of the season.

“They are doing good, they are in good form, they all still look well and we’ve got some nice races to look forward to.

“It would be nice to do the (autumn) double. We’re looking for another good result this weekend.”