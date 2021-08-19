Live Your Dream handed reserve role for Ebor

Ante-post favourite Live Your Dream is first reserve for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor at York after missing the cut by one.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor and jockey Pat Cosgrave had faced an anxious wait to see if the four-year-old, who has won three of his four starts this term, would sneak into the field for the 14-furlong handicap.

The Knavesmire feature has a safety limit of 22 and Live Your Dream just failed to scrape into the line up, with Shanroe – who won a qualifying event at the Curragh which guaranteed an Ebor run – the last horse in.

Euchen Glen tops the Ebor field (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Euchen Glen will shoulder a top weight of 10st 2lb for trainer Jim Goldie after an exceptional campaign that has seen him win at both Group Three and Listed level, as well as a narrow defeat at Glorious Goodwood.

Sonnyboyliston, one of two runners for Johnny Murtagh along with Mirann, the William Haggas-trained pair of Ilaraab and Hamish and last year’s winner Fujaira Prince are all towards the head of the betting and have been declared.

Willie Mullins’ Saldier was another leading fancy but he does not feature in the final field, with the Tony Mullins-trained Princess Zoe a further high-profile absentee after also sidestepping a possible run in Friday’s Lonsdale Cup.

Real World also runs for Godolphin at York (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Bin Suroor’s Real World does get the chance to go for gold on the Knavesmire in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

An easy winner of the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot, he struck at Listed level last time and bids to graduate to Group Three company.

He faces six classy rivals though, with Lord Glitters, My Oberon, Duke Of Hazzard, Bell Rock, El Drama and Brunch in opposition.

Primo Bacio (right) is back at York (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Primo Bacio returns to the Knavesmire for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes after some fine efforts in Group One races.

Ed Walker’s filly was a Listed winner at the track in May and has since finished fifth in the Falmouth Stakes and a close-up seventh in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Last year’s Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Space Blues tries to get back on track for Charlie Appleby after finishing fourth at Goodwood after a break since the Dubai Carnival and he will be joined by stablemate Glorious Journey.

Sir Busker just missed out in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury but tries again for William Knight with John Quinn running both Highfield Princess and Safe Voyage.

Lord Of The Lodge, Pogo and Fivethousandtoone complete the field.