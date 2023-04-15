15 April 2023

Liverpool repeat for super Sire Du Berlais

By NewsChain Sport
Sire Du Berlais toughed it out to defend his title in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle.

The admirable JP McManus-owned gelding completed the Cheltenham-Aintree double for Gordon Elliott and Mark Walsh after taking the equivalent contest at the Festival in March.

He was sent off at 8-1 despite his prior victory and looked like he was not in the mood at all in the first half of the race.

After cantering along at the rear of the field, he edged into the event gradually and came into his own when the race became a stamina test in the final furlong – defeating the strong-travelling Marie’s Rock by three and a quarter lengths, with Flooring Porter (3-1 favourite) another six and a half lengths back in third.

