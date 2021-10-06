Lloyd-Webbers’ son of So Mi Dar sold for more than £1.2million at Tattersalls
Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber’s Watership Down Stud smashed through the seven-figure barrier as its home-bred yearling son of So Mi Dar was sold for £1.26million at the Tattersalls Sales
The first seven-figure yearling at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, the Sea The Stars colt was bought by Charlie Gordon-Watson on behalf of Woodford Racing
So Mi Dar, a daughter of Dubawi and Lord Lloyd-Webber’s Yorkshire Oaks and Sheema Classic heroine Dar Re Mi, won the 2016 Musidora Stakes in her own right.
She is a full sister to both Group Two winner Lah Ti Dar and champion two-year-old and prolific Group One scorer Too Darn Hot – all bred and owned by the Lloyd-Webbers.
After Wednesday’s sale, Lady Lloyd-Webber said: “We never expected to break the million guineas barrier, because no one ever does.
“It is very difficult to do that. The Dar Re Mi family is carrying on, and that is what it’s all about from a foundation mare.
“We are now in the third generation – it is wonderful to see this family keep going.
“He is a beautiful horse – hopefully he will win the Guineas and carry on winning Group Ones like the rest of the family.”
Lord Lloyd-Webber arrived at the Newmarket sale while bidding was ongoing.
He said: “I got here just in time in a taxi, just walked in at the 600,000gns mark!”