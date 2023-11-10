Local Dynasty seeking November Handicap riches

Charlie Appleby’s Local Dynasty heads the market on his all-weather debut in the relocated Virgin Bet November Handicap.

The contest usually brings the curtain down on the turf Flat season at Doncaster, but persistent rain has left Town Moor saturated with areas of pooled water forcing a switch.

Newcastle have therefore stepped in to host the event on their all-weather track, changing the complexion of the race somewhat as entrants were likely expecting soft ground when they factored this contest into their plans.

Godolphin’s Local Dynasty heads the betting, a son of Dubawi trained by Appleby who was a Listed winner last season but is without a win this campaign, though he has been running in hot company.

The three-year-old has since been gelded and makes his first start after the procedure, with the run also his first away from the turf in his seven outings to date.

Appleby said: “Local Dynasty is a solid horse and we feel that conditions at Newcastle are there to suit.

“He ran well in two big handicaps at Royal Ascot and Newmarket earlier in the season and should be a player over this trip.”

Julie Camacho’s Beraz is also unfamiliar with the Tapeta but has figured well for his stable in four starts since leaving behind a brief hurdles career with Dan Skelton.

The winner of two Flat handicaps and second in another, Beraz seems to be on the up and the switch to Newcastle has permitted his participation as he would not have been a runner at Doncaster.

We have been trying to progress quietly with him and Saturday will be a bigger test

Camacho’s husband and assistant Steve Brown said: “We would not have run Beraz on heavy ground but, once the race was switched to the all-weather, we were keen to have a go.

“We are happy with where he is at the moment. He has improved all year and shown himself to be a horse with a fair level of ability.

“We have been trying to progress quietly with him and Saturday will be a bigger test. It looks a very competitive race, as you would expect, but I think we are on for a big run.”

Also running is Edward Bethell’s Chillingham, a four-year-old last seen finishing fourth in the Silver Bell at Hamilton and the runner up in the Ripon Bell-Ringer before that.

Andrew Balding has a contender in the top-weight Teumessias Fox, King Power Racing’s Lope De Vega four-year-old who has collected prize money at Group level and was most recently seen partaking in the Racing League.

George Boughey and Amo Racing are represented by Mr Alan, fifth in the turf running of this race last year and competitive in autumn handicaps this year.

William Haggas runs Laafi, Harry Eustace has entered Mustazeed and Richard Fahey will saddle Furzig, with Jim Goldie’s popular veteran Euchen Glen also running.