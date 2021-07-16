Logo hunting further sprint gains

Bargain-buy Logo Hunter bids to continue his prolific campaign in the Paddy Power Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday

Despite placing on each of his two juvenile starts for Ger Lyons, the son of Brazen Beau changed hands for just 5,000 guineas in the autumn and has proved an extremely shrewd purchase.

Since joining Cashel-based trainer Michael Browne, Logo Hunter has won four of six outings, with his last couple of victories coming in Listed company.

The three-year-old is a hot favourite to successfully graduate to Group Two class on Irish Oaks day.

“He’s in great form and we’re looking forward to running him,” said Browne.

“It’s not a great race, but there’s no such thing as a soft Group Two.

“I think he’ll love the ground. He’s like a daisy cutter at home, so the ground should be in his favour.”

Asked how he managed to secure Logo Hunter for such a low fee, the trainer added: “It’s nothing short of a miracle, but miracles happen.

“Hopefully he can continue. The problem is you get a bit greedy – when you win a few races, you want to win more.

“The bubble hasn’t burst yet. Hopefully it doesn’t burst on Saturday.”

Logo Hunter is set to face seven rivals over the straight five furlongs, including the Johnny Murtagh-trained Measure Of Magic.

The Kodi Bear filly actually beat Logo Hunter at Navan in the spring and was last seen finishing an excellent third in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Murtagh said: “She’s come out of Ascot well. I’m looking forward to seeing her go again.

“She ran well at Ascot and I think she’ll appreciate the better ground.

“This is the next step up – taking on older horses.”

Edward Lynam’s Romantic Proposal, Joe Murphy’s Gustavus Weston and Denis Hogan’s stable stalwart Make A Challenge also feature.

Six juveniles have been declared for the Group Three Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes, with Joseph O’Brien responsible for both Andreas Vesalius and Hadman.

The trainer told Betfair: “Andreas Vesalius improved for the step up to six furlongs as we had hoped he would when finishing a good sixth in the Railway Stakes last time.

“That was a particularly strong race and he would have finished even closer but for suffering interference inside the final furlong.

“This race isn’t quite as deep and we think there could well be more improvement in him, so he looks to have a solid chance.

“Hadman has improved with each of his four starts, winning a maiden at Gowran Park and a winners’ race at Naas last time. He still looked a bit raw at Naas and I’d be hopeful that he can improve again

“This trip seems fine for him and I’m hopeful that he can run a good race.”

Lyons is represented Beauty Inspire, who made a big impression when making a successful start to his career at the Curragh three weeks ago, while Aidan O’Brien relies upon The Entertainer.

Celtic Times (Jim Bolger) and Daisy Peers (Fozzy Stack) complete the sextet.