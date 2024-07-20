London towers over Curragh Cup rivals late in the day

Tower Of London swooped in the final strides to snatch Group Two glory in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup.

The one-mile-six-furlong contest looked likely to be a battle between the 13-8 winner and 11-8 favourite Vauban, who finished fourth in the Gold Cup at Ascot last time.

However, it was Tower Of London’s fellow Aidan O’Brien inmate Grosvenor Square who set out to make all, building up a huge advantage in the hands of Gavin Ryan.

He still had plenty of daylight between him and the rest of the field turning for home, with Vauban’s attempt to run down Grosvenor Square quickly petering out.

Ryan’s mount was starting to tread water in the final furlong though, just as Tower Of London really engaged top gear for Ryan Moore, reeling in the leader in the final furlong to eventually prevail by a length and a quarter. Vauban was a further seven lengths back in third.

Moore quipped: “I was thinking don’t get there too soon!

“He is a lovely, lovely horse and it was certainly made interesting. We let the leader have far too much rope.

“We wanted to make sure to ride him with a bit of confidence and to get him to finish his race today after his run at York. He was a great horse at the start of the year and he is great fun. There is lots of options open for him.”

O’Brien praised Moore’s effort in the saddle and could look to the Irish St Leger next before a possible Melbourne Cup run.

He said: “Ryan gave him a peach.

“He could come back here for the Leger.

“He’s a great horse to have and can travel anywhere, he loves travelling. He could be a Melbourne Cup horse, he could be anything.”

The runner-up could also be heading for the Australian staying highlight.

O’Brien added: “Grosvenor Square ran a great race and he’s a trip horse. He wanted to go the distance and could be a Melbourne Cup horse.”