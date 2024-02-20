Long-term National plan coming together for Cromwell and Vanillier

Last year’s runner-up Vanillier is the ante-post favourite with most bookmakers following the publication of the weights for this year’s Randox Grand National.

Gavin Cromwell’s grey was rated 147 when finishing best of the rest behind Corach Rambler at Aintree last April and will this year compete from a mark of 151, which does at least guaranteed him a starting berth in what will be a reduced field of 34 runners for the first time.

Reflecting on last year’s performance, Cromwell said: “We were obviously thrilled to be second in the Grand National, but when you’re coming home well like that you do think about what could have been.

“But it was a great moment. We had lots of luck last year. He went round on the inside and got all the luck – you need luck in every National.

“It’s every trainer’s dream to win the Grand National and we’ll certainly give it a good shot again this year anyway.”

Assuming top-weight Hewick takes his chance, Vanillier will carry 10st 8lb on his return to Merseyside.

The nine-year-old has been well beaten in three starts so far this season, finishing fifth behind star two miler El Fabiolo in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork, fifth over hurdles at Punchestown and 15th on his most recent outing in a handicap chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

However, it is clear Cromwell has had one race in mind all along.

He added: “I’d have to be happy enough with that (rating). It’s a lovely racing weight and having been second last year it’s got to be expected.

“He’s been trained for this race really and it’s a case of him coming in the spring – he is a spring horse.

“He’s going to have to improve plenty but he does have the experience of last year.”

When told that Vanillier is the 12-1 favourite with the Grand National’s official betting partner, William Hill, Cromwell laughed: “I won’t be worrying about that, but I hope they’re right!”

The County Meath handler has three other potential National contenders in Letsbeclearaboutit (10st 10lb), Limerick Lace (10st 4lb) and Malina Girl (10st 2lb).

He added: “Letsbeclearaboutit is a possible for the race. He needs one more run to qualify. He’s likely to go to Cheltenham and hopefully that’ll qualify him, but the plan is certainly to go to Aintree.

“Limerick Lace will probably go to Cheltenham. We’ll see how that goes as to whether we go to Aintree. Malina Girl, she’s a fair way down the list but I would like to run her if we can.”

Corach Rambler (11st 2lb) is one of several horses just behind Vanillier in the betting with William Hill at 14-1, while Panda Boy has been cut to 16-1 after being allotted 10st 3lb.

Gordon Elliott’s pair of Delta Work (11st) and Galvin (10st 12lb) have also been trimmed to 25-1 from 33-1 and 40-1 respectively, while Mr Incredible (10st 7lb) has been pushed out to 40-1 from 25-1.