Longsdon delight as Glimpse Of Gala secures Festival ticket

Glimpse Of Gala put himself in the Cheltenham Festival picture when landing the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Warwick.

A four-length winner at Kempton last month, Charlie Longsdon’s seven-year-old continued her fine association with young conditional Bradley Roberts, with the 7-4 favourite pulling out extra to hold off Dan Skelton’s Becher Chase hero Ashtown Lad.

The winner has now booked her spot in the final of the Pertemps Series at Prestbury Park and was introduced into the betting at 20-1 by Betfair.

“She’s from a very tough family,” said Longsdon. “My landlord has bred three generations of the family and they have all been very tough and she is certainly the epitome of tough.

“A year ago I would never have run her on heavy ground and now she seems to relish it and thrive in it and outbattles them.

“I thought the second horse was going better than us, but she just outbattled him.”

“We’re qualified now for Cheltenham and that will be the plan if we’re good enough to get there.”

On a Festival bid he added: “That will be the plan, we’ve got Hector Javilex who we also need to get qualified.

“So I’m glad we’ve got Glimpse Of Gala qualified, hopefully we get him qualified as well in a couple of weeks and it will be great to have a couple of runners there.”

Haddex Des Obeaux never spotted a rival when producing a taking display of front-running in the Wigley Support Fund Edward Courage Cup Handicap Chase.

Up 6lb for his pillar-to-post win at Doncaster over the Christmas period, the Gary Moore-trained 5-4 favourite was foot-perfect from the front once again under Jamie Moore, coming home an eased-down 19-lengths ahead of Venetia Williams’ Galop De Chasse.

“It was impressive,” said the rider. “We could have done with the last fence being in as he jumps so well. It’s a track that is custom made for him, we saw the race in the entry book and we had to get him in.

“I just fill him up up the hill, let him stride on down it and once he saw those fences I thought ‘right, let’s crack on now and get the race won’.

“He’s improving, by Saddex the same as Editeur Du Gite. He was getting beat off 120 and is now rated 160. Now I’m not saying he’s 160 but he’s improving.”

The winner could now be kept busy, with a possible run in the Godstone Handicap Chase at next weekend’s Winter Million meeting at Lingfield entering the equation.

While the horses are in form you have to strike while the iron is hot

On future plans Moore added: “That (Kingmaker) could be (an option) but there is a race next week at Lingfield.

“I’m not the trainer and we will see what he says, but while the horses are in form you have to strike while the iron is hot.”

A return to Warwick saw Joe Tizzard’s Non Stop (16-5) back to winning ways in the opening Mark Jackson & Neil Keenan Memorial Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

A winner over course and distance on hurdles debut, he could only finish third at Sandown last time. But he pounced with precision at the second-last and drew clear to record a nine-and-a-half-length victory.

Winning rider Tom Cannon said: “He was a bit keen round Sandown the last day, obviously he had course form round here, although I think Sandown was a bit stiff for him.

“The race panned out well, the front ones came back to me and I probably got there a bit soon in the end. He had all the allowances, which obviously helped in these conditions, but he saw it out well.”

The concluding bumper went the way of Tom Lacey’s The Cox Express (100-30) who kept on well to grind down Yonconor for a one-and-a-half-length success.