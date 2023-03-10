Longsdon keen on Edition’s Supreme claims

Charlie Longsdon retains full faith in Rare Edition and believes he has a genuine each-way chance in the curtain-raising Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

The six-year-old won his only bumper and his first three novice hurdles, including a convincing victory over subsequent Dovecote winner Rubaud at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Longsdon had hoped he would rubber stamp his Cheltenham claims in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon last month, but he was turned over at a short price by Fergal O’Brien’s Marble Sands.

“I think Rare Edition’s probably the best novice hurdler we’ve trained to date and he really does have a good each-way chance in the Supreme,” Longsdon told Betdaq.

“We’ve drawn a line through his run in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon, but his run at Kempton on Boxing Day was very good and the form looks strong.

“I think we’ve got him back to the right form now and if he can run up to the form we know he’s capable of, I think he’ll definitely be knocking on the door.”

Longsdon has yet to taste glory at the Festival, coming closest with Pendra who was beaten less than in length in the 2017 Kim Muir, and he admits it is a scratch he needs to itch.

“It’s a sore point, not having had a Cheltenham Festival winner. It’s been a topic of conversation leading up to the Festival every year. It’s slightly different this year in the fact that we’ve actually got horses that might have a little bit of a chance,” he said.

Joining Rare Edition on the trainer’s Cheltenham team is Hector Javilex and Glimpse Of Gala in the Pertemps, Snow Leopardess in the Glenfarclas Chase and possibly Guetapan Collonges in the Kim Muir, though he may wait for the Midlands National at Uttoxeter.