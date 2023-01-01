Longsdon mulling Rossington run for Rare Edition

Charlie Longsdon believes he will have to give Rare Edition more hurdling experience if he is to fulfil his massive potential, following an impressive success at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Under Sam Twiston-Davies, the Califet gelding stayed on strongly to take a two-mile novice event by seven lengths, completing a hat-trick under a penalty.

Now unbeaten in four races under rules, Longsdon is pondering a step into Grade Two company for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock on January 21 for his charge.

“He’s taken the race really well,” said Longsdon. “He seems very well after the race. We haven’t done much with him since but we will gradually, quietly pick and choose where we go.

“We might look at Haydock in three weeks’ time, but only if the ground is not too soft.”

While plans are fluid, with Huntingdon’s Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle on February 9 also a possible landing spot, Longsdon says Rare Edition is not yet the finished article and he will need to brush up on his hurdling.

“If he doesn’t go to the Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle, we might look at the Sidney Banks, something like that,” he added.

“We might work a lot on his jumping over the next few weeks.

“His jumping is very neat and tidy, but it is almost too careful at the moment. I want to do quite a lot of work in that area over the next few weeks.

“That is one area where he can improve and when he steps up in grade, he can’t be too careful – he has got to be a bit slicker.

“He has clearly got a motor on him and, don’t get me wrong, the jumping will come with time, but when he is running in big races, I don’t want to be losing the odd half-length like he did at Kempton.”