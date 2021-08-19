Lonsdale hat-trick in Stradivarius’ sights at York

Stradivarius bids to prove the fire still burns bright by bagging a third victory in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York

Having been beaten on four of his last five starts, the great stayer has lost the aura of invincibility he had a couple of seasons ago, but trainer John Gosden is confident he retains plenty of enthusiasm for racing.

As well as having three Gold Cups, four Goodwood Cups, a couple of Yorkshire Cups and a Doncaster Cup in the bag, Stradivarius landed successive renewals of the Lonsdale in 2018 and 2019 – victories which saw him plunder the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million.

While that lucrative bonus is no longer on offer, the seven-year-old will undoubtedly bring the house down if he can make it five from five on the Knavesmire under Frankie Dettori on Friday.

“We’re going to York, a track he knows well, on ground he likes,” said Gosden.

“He’s in great form. We’re very aware that he’s not as young as he used to be, but then neither is the trainer or the jockey!

“If he runs well then I’m happy to have a look at the Doncaster Cup, then you can see how you want to play it.

“He’s still enjoying his training, is enthusiastic as ever, but I’m taking it one race at a time.”

Stradivarius has been off the track since finishing fourth in his bid for another Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, having since missed Goodwood on account of unsuitable ground.

Alan King’s proven mud lover Trueshan, on the other hand, sidestepped the Gold Cup before providing his trainer with a first top-level success on the Flat in the Goodwood Cup.

Hollie Doyle and Trueshan after winning the Goodwood Cup (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The five-year-old must carry a 3lb penalty for that success, but of more concern for King is the drying ground, with a decision on his participation set to be made on the morning of the race.

He said on Thursday: “The horse has gone up and we’ll see (what the ground is like) in the morning.

“He’s in very good order, but there’s no point saying any more at this stage.”

Spanish Mission won the Yorkshire Cup in May before finishing third in the Gold Cup and missing Goodwood.

Spanish Mission winning this year’s Yorkshire Cup (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Andrew Balding is hoping the rain stays away ahead of his bid for glory in another Qipco British Champions Series contest.

“The weather forecast looks good for Spanish Mission if the rain holds off, and he’s in good form,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“Obviously Stradivarius and Trueshan are tough opponents, but Spanish Mission was good in the Yorkshire Cup and a bit of course form helps.

“This has been the intention for a while and hopefully he’ll run well.”