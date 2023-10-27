Lookaway now firmly back in big-race business

Trainer Neil King was thrilled to see his stable star Lookaway continue his resurgence with an all-the-way victory in the Sky Bet Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.

The six-year-old was an expensive purchase at £170,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point, but looked a smart recruit in winning a Huntingdon bumper and a Grade Two at Aintree last year.

It was therefore disappointing he failed to make a major impact on his first three starts of hurdles last season – but having got the show back on the road with a couple of spring wins at Uttoxeter, he was given another opportunity at Grade Two level on his return from a summer break.

Ridden by Jack Quinlan, partnering his first Cheltenham winner, Lookaway was sent straight to the lead from flag-fall and after being challenged from the home turn, he found more in the straight to prevail by two and three-quarter lengths from Kamsinas.

King said: “We were under a severe cloud last season when he wasn’t winning his races.

“He was a very well-handicapped horse coming into this race and it was a tough decision whether to go into a handicap or stay the novice route, but I just felt against we should for time being stay against novices.

“I think he can get up to Grade One level. I’m absolutely over the moon as he has got the most wonderful owner attached to him.”

Idalko Bihoue provided his connections with some compensation following the recent loss of stable star I Like To Move It with a dominant win in the 2023 Thoroughbred Census Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

High-class hurdler I Like To Move It, who like Idalko Bihoue carried the colours of Anne-Marie and Jamie Shepperd, was fatally injured on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter three weeks ago, with trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies describing it as “the worse racing day of my life”.

Idalko Bihoue (5-1) fell on his chasing bow at Warwick, but got his act together with a seven-length success at Prestbury Park under the trainer’s son, Sam.

“That was absolutely lovely. We thought he would do that the first time at Warwick, but he was too keen. He was very sensible around here and he is a really nice horse,” said Twiston-Davies.

“He is very exciting. We can’t go in a big handicap yet as he needs another run. There are very few ordinary novice chase races now so he will probably have to have another novice handicap run then we would have a think.

“This is lovely. I think that was the worst racing day of my life (losing I Like To Move It) and this all helps put it back together again.

“The owners have been very good supporters and they sponsor the yard. It very much makes this victory important.”

Our Champ provided jockey Freddie Gordon with the perfect 18th birthday present in the opening Foundation Developments Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Gordon, riding for his father, Chris, had not previously ridden a winner at Cheltenham and could hardly have broken his duck in more impressive fashion.

Having made a successful debut for the yard at Plumpton last month, the five-year-old was a well-backed 9-2 joint-favourite to follow up and streaked clear up the hill to score by seven and a half lengths.

Gordon said: “This is what dreams are made of coming here on my 18th birthday. My dad has let me have a spin, more for a day out, and then he has gone and done that which is amazing.”

The triumphant trainer hinted the Grade Two Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton in February, which he has previously landed with Highway One O Two in 2020 and Aucunrisque in 2022, could be a target for his latest runaway winner.

He added: “It’s the boy’s 18th today so I got it right for once – that is his 18th birthday present.

“The horse came to us and went to Plumpton and won nicely there and I thought before the handicapper gets hold of him, let’s come here for the owners and he has done it really well.

“He is only a five-year-old and he is still a novice, so I might look at some of those novice graded races as the season goes on – we might have a look at the Dovecote at Kempton.

“I came here pretty confident for me as I’m always pessimistic. I rode him myself the other day in a bit of work against a very good horse in Aucunrisque and they worked extremely well.”