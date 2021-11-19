Lord Glitters claims Bahrain gold

Lord Glitters came from last to first to land a thrilling renewal of the Bahrain International Trophy.

Winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 and twice successful in Dubai earlier this year, David O’Meara’s grey was last seen finishing last of 10 in the QEII on Champions Day last month.

The eight-year-old was forced to concede weight all round to his younger rivals in this £500,000 Group Three, but claimed his 10th career victory under a well-judged ride from Jason Watson.

Positioned at the rear of the field for much of the 10-furlong contest, Lord Glitters began to make smooth headway early in the home straight.

Racing inside the final furlong, it looked like it might be a one-two for Godolphin, with Andre Fabre’s French challenger Magny Cours battling it out for the lead with the Charlie Appleby-trained Barney Roy.

But O’Meara’s veteran had other ideas – finishing strongly to get up in the dying strides.

O’Meara said: “He’s not getting any younger – he’s rising nine. To come out here and give a penalty away to all these is brilliant.

“We came here last year and finished fifth and felt we had a bit of unfinished business. We got behind a little bit and in a steadily-run race it was won off the front.

“Today there was a lot of talk it was going to be well-run, which we were delighted to hear.

“Coming abroad and winning any big race is brilliant. Coming out here is class.”

David O’Meara was thrilled by the victory of Lord Glitters (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) (PA Archive)

The trainer was also keen to praise Watson’s part in the victory adding: “Jason is a hell of a talent. He’s substituting for Danny (Tudhope) today, who is off injured, and he’s done a fantastic job.”

Watson said: “I came out here with a lot of nerves. I wouldn’t call myself a nervous rider or someone who gets too worried about big days, but this horse is so important to the yard back home and to David and the connections.

“To ride a champion like him, and now to go and win on him, is just an honour really.

“There was always going to a lot of pace in the race, which was always going to suit us.

“Fair play to the horse – I couldn’t have asked him to do any more.”