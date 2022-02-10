Lord Glitters gearing up for Singspiel defence

David O’Meara admits Lord Glitters will be hard to replace when the time eventually comes for the nine-year-old to retire, but that day still looks some way off as he prepares to try to repeat his victory of last year in the Singspiel Stakes at Meydan

Winner of the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot in 2019, the grey has not tasted success in the UK since.

However, he was twice a winner at last year’s Dubai Carnival and bounced right back to his best to beat Barney Roy in the Bahrain International Trophy in November – taking his career earnings over the £2 million mark.

Lord Glitters was a Royal Ascot winner in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“We’ve been been drawn out wide again, he always seems to be. He ran well first time out there (fourth), he might have just needed that a touch as it was his first run since Bahrain,” said O’Meara.

“I’d be hopeful enough of a good run, he’ll improve a touch from the last day and he seems to like it out there. The trip, nine furlongs, is good for him and they tend to get racing quite early which suits him. It’s a long straight which gives him plenty of time to pick up.

“His Bahrain rating is right up there with his best ever, so despite his age he’s not slowing down. He’s been a brilliant horse for us and he’ll be a hard horse to replace but as long as he enjoys his racing, and all the signs are he is, long may it last.”

Passion And Glory represents Saeed bin Suroor (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Lord Glitters is one of 12 in the Group Two with the Charlie Appleby-trained Zakouski, William Knight’s Sir Busker and Passion And Glory for Saeed bin Suroor among his major rivals.

Appleby said of Zakouski: “He didn’t see out the 10-furlong trip when ninth in the Bahrain International Trophy last time. We think he’ll be better down in trip in the Singspiel as he ran really well in the race last year.”

O’Meara also runs Summerghand in the seven-furlong Listed Business Bay Challenge.

On his best form the eight-year-old would be a major contender, but O’Meara struggles to predict when his charge is firing on all cylinders.

Summerghand also represents David O’Meara at Meydan (Dan Abraham/PA) (PA Archive)

“Summerghand can be a bit in and out. He had that great spell last spring where he won on All-Weather Finals Day and the Abernant before finishing fourth in the Duke of York,” said O’Meara.

“He also won a Listed race at the end of the year, but there were a few no-shows in between.

“He’s a grand horse, he’s hot and cold and it can take him a bit of racing to hit form.”

Appleby’s D’bai and Modern News and Bin Suroor’s Storm Damage look the ones to beat.