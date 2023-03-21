Lord North leading Gosden team on glittering World Cup night card

Thady Gosden is under no illusions about the task facing Lord North in his bid for a Dubai Turf hat-trick at Meydan on Saturday.

The seven-year-old was a clear-cut winner of the nine-furlong Group One in 2021 and last year dead-heated with subsequent Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa after a thrilling duel.

The Dubai World Cup-bound Panthalassa will not be in opposition this weekend, but Lord North will nevertheless face a strong Japanese challenge, with Do Deuce and Serifos both formidable rivals.

Gosden, who trains in partnership with his father John, got the chance to cast his eye over Lord North on the Meydan training track on Tuesday morning and is looking forward to the weekend.

He said: “It was very tight last year. The form of that win was franked pretty nicely in the Middle East when Panthalassa won the Saudi Cup last month.

“The Japanese horses have been doing exceptionally well over here for the last few years and they bring their best horses over here. They’re going to be hard to take on, so we’ll see.”

Last year Lord North finished second in the Winter Derby en route to Meydan, whereas this year he ran out an impressive winner of the Lingfield Group Three.

“It’s the same route he took to Meydan as last year and he was a lot more impressive this year, winning well on the back of a long break,” Gosden added.

“It was nice to see him do that under hands and heels and do it well.”

Lord North is one of three planned runners on World Cup night for the Gosden team, with Mostahdaf being readied for the Dubai Sheema Classic and Trawlerman poised for a tilt at the Dubai Gold Cup.

Mostahdaf was a runaway winner of the Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh last month, while Ebor victory Trawlerman finished eighth in the Red Sea Turf Handicap on the same card.

Gosden said: “This is their first day out of quarantine, so they’ve just had a nice stretch to ease them into things.

All three of them seem to be adapting well since arriving here

“Both Mostahdaf and Trawlerman ran in Saudi last month, but they have been back home since for a couple of weeks and then all three travelled over here on Saturday.

“For the rest of the week we’ll do a mixture between the training track and the main track and we’ll canter them on the grass to allow them to get a feel of things. Hopefully everything goes smoothly.

“All three of them have travelled before which is a plus and this is Lord North’s third season here, so he knows the place well. All three of them seem to be adapting well since arriving here.”