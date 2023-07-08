Lordship racks up hat-trick with Haydock verdict

Lordship continued his rapid ascent up the staying ladder with a fast-finishing victory in the bet365 Handicap at Haydock.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old was bidding for a quick-fire hat-trick in the £100,000 contest, having supplemented a mid-June novice win at Chepstow with success at Yarmouth just last week.

He was the 100-30 favourite to complete his hat-trick under 3lb claimer Adam Farragher and finished with a flourish from an uncompromising position to seal a one-length verdict over Flower Of Dubai.

Maureen Haggas, assistant to her husband, said: “He’s not done much wrong, has he? It was an interesting route round, as it was at Yarmouth the other day, but once he got out it always looked like he was going to win.”

When asked whether the Melrose Handicap at York could be next on Lordship’s agenda, Haggas added: “That would be a nice target to aim at, wouldn’t it?

“It’ll be interesting if we ever get him on some decent ground – he’d prefer a bit of juice – but he’s a nice, straightforward horse who is going in the right direction.”

Ramazan completed a lucrative double for trainer Richard Fahey in the Price Promise At bet365 Handicap.

The Musley Bank handler had earlier plundered the £150,000 Old Newton Cup with the Joe Fanning-ridden Wootton’Sun and Ramazan was the 11-4 favourite to pick up the lion’s share of £50,000 in the hands of Oisin Orr following a creditable effort in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Orr left it late, but Ramazan answered his every call to get up and beat Chartwell House by a length.

Fahey said: “I don’t think he stayed the mile at Ascot, but I thought he ran a big race there.

“I think he’s just a seven-furlong horse. He might go six, it’s just his whole demeanour isn’t for six furlongs yet, but he’s from a fast family.

“He’s in the Bunbury Cup (at Newmarket next week) and he’s in the International at Ascot (July 29), but I don’t think he’ll get in either. He’ll definitely get in them next year, he’s that sort of horse.”

Jm Jungle (9-2) recoded an overdue victory in the Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap.

John Quinn’s three-year-old had been placed on several occasions since opening his account at Hamilton in May of last year and after travelling strongly, he knuckled down to see off the challenge of Spirit Of Applause by a length and a quarter.

“He’s been running really consistently and I thought he was very unlucky to bump into a really well handicapped one the last day (Count D’Orsay),” said winning jockey Jason Hart.

“He went to bite the second horse so I just had to drag him back off, but he’s done it well.”

Tierney was a 28-1 winner of the bet365 Nursery for trainer Hugo Palmer and apprentice rider Harry Davies, while the concluding Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365.com Handicap went to the Richard Hughes-trained Nails Murphy (9-2).